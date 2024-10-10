The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT Raised to $46.00

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 20,000 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $827,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $161,269.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,698.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.