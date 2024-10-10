APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.05.

APA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of APA opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,555 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of APA by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,358,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,757,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

