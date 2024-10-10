Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Barclays

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Accolade by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

