Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ACCD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Accolade from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Accolade Price Performance

Accolade stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $1,229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 260,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 190,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

