ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,207.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,202.00 to $1,207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,111.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $845.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $926.76. ASML has a 1 year low of $573.86 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ASML by 4,379.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,386,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $542,710,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after acquiring an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ASML by 11,084.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 246,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after acquiring an additional 243,850 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.