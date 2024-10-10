Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $6.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGR Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.57% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

