Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.09.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.59.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $344,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 325,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,438.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,780,601.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $344,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 325,474 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,438.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the second quarter worth $207,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

