Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.43.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

