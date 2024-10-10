Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $2.43.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
