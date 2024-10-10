Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Agilysys from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $111.60 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.32.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total value of $113,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,902.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,734,810 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

