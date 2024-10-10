Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,369,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,373,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,444,627.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,870 shares of company stock worth $4,716,057. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $81.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.80. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

