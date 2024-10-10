Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 46,932 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 429.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $67.45 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

