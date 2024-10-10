Algert Global LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,576,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $19,714,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,513,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,420,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,573 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Hecla Mining Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Hecla Mining Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -33.33%.
Insider Activity at Hecla Mining
In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Hecla Mining
Hecla Mining Profile
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
