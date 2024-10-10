Algert Global LLC Acquires 16,927 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter worth $31,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after buying an additional 1,272,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 531,493 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETWO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

