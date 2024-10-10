Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 5,671 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 418.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,075,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 291,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -67.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLIC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

