Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 386.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,257 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 52.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.