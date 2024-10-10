Algert Global LLC Buys New Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 386.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,826 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 453.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,257 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 52.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 94,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.
Ziff Davis Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.29.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ziff Davis Profile
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
