18,993 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,490,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 485,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,421,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,724,000 after buying an additional 78,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 990,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 91,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

