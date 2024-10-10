Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.2 %

APAM stock opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 71.76%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.