Algert Global LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 165,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,537,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 235.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,344.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.9 %

ARCB stock opened at $101.79 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

