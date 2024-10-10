Algert Global LLC Invests $292,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $640,275.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $74.30 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

