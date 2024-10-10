Brookstone Capital Management Has $10.45 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $45.10 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

