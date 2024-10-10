Brookstone Capital Management Has $9.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,578 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

