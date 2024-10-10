Brookstone Capital Management Sells 755,683 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755,683 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

BATS PMAY opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The company has a market cap of $578.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

