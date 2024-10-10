Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 16,221 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 74,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $162.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

