iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

IBIT opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.