iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares Bitcoin Trust worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

IBIT opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

