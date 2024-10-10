Brookstone Capital Management Has $6.99 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2,189.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,572,000 after buying an additional 357,861 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $298.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $232.29 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.06.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

