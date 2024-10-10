Brookstone Capital Management Sells 574 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

