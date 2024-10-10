Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 41,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE stock opened at $80.57 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $165.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

