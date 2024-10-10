Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 4,736 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.84 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

