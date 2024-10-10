Algert Global LLC Invests $270,000 in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.
LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 0.87. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.
LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
