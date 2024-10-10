Algert Global LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd now owns 29,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Cavco Industries from $382.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.62, for a total transaction of $210,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,108.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven G. Bunger sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.20, for a total transaction of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,663 shares of company stock worth $1,882,930. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $424.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.24. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.84 and a twelve month high of $444.90.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.86). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $477.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

