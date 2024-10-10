Algert Global LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $376,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares in the company, valued at $376,992. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,121,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,948,506.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,748 shares of company stock worth $1,009,272. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

