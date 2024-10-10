Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,524 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,103,000 after buying an additional 10,546,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
