Algert Global LLC Invests $267,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the period. DME Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 11.9% during the second quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 5,095,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,630 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,117,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179,813 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 91.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,643,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,156,000 after buying an additional 1,266,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.