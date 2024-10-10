Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) by 72.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,545 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 3.73% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YDEC. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 12.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000.

YDEC stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.82.

About FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

