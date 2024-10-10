Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 121,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

