Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $3.48 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after buying an additional 863,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 187,922 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,476,000 after purchasing an additional 335,833 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,743,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 727,259 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO opened at $77.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.