Algert Global LLC Invests $264,000 in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,877 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

