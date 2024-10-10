Susquehanna International Group LLP Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,027.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 156,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

