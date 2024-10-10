Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $3.96 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 87,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 453,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 404,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 150,340 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 364,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

