Willard D. Oberton Sells 2,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:DCI opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
