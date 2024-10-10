Willard D. Oberton Sells 2,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $198,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Donaldson by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 478,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,827 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Get Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.