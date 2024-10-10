Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 154,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 287,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

Indus Gas Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.54. The company has a market capitalization of £18.48 million, a PE ratio of 126.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Indus Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.