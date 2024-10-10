Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Oculis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative return on equity of 61.33% and a negative net margin of 7,679.05%. Analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Company Profile

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

