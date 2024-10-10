Chariot (LON:CHAR) Trading 10.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.61 ($0.02). Approximately 7,299,638 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,172,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.45 ($0.02).
Chariot Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £22.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Chariot news, insider George F. Canjar bought 595,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £41,676.53 ($54,543.29). Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
About Chariot
Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.
Featured Stories
