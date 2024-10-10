ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Up 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 32.95 ($0.43). 558,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 693,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.39).

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.72 million, a P/E ratio of -188.24, a P/E/G ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Stories

