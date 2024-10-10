iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.