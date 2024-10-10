iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,729 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.