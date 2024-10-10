Kooth (LON:KOO) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Time to Sell?

Kooth plc (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 280 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 284 ($3.72). Approximately 3,746,895 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,622% from the average daily volume of 55,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.16).

KOO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.59) target price on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £104.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,410.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 318.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 301.68.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

