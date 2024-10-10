Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). 109,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,541,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.33.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Botswana Diamonds
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.