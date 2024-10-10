RTC Group (LON:RTC) Shares Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) dropped 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.75 ($1.15). Approximately 1,031,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,737% from the average daily volume of 21,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.86.

RTC Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

RTC Group Company Profile

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

