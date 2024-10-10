Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 10,037,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,171,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 16.91. The company has a market capitalization of £36.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.10.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

