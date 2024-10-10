Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 10,037,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 12,171,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.
Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.
