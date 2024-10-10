Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Shares Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07). Approximately 867,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 525,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.28 million, a P/E ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.
About Blencowe Resources
Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.
